LEIGH (WADE), Mary Ruth Mary Ruth Wade Leigh gently passed away in her sleep on June 21, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1930, in Wrens, Georgia, and graduated from Reidsville High School. She was a homemaker, bookkeeper, and secretary and spent most of her life in Atlanta. Interment will be in Wrens. It has been an absolute honor to be her husband for over 63 years. We shall be together again, not in marriage, but with a bond of love stronger than any we could have experienced here. Husband, Gerald M. Leigh. Services are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory



