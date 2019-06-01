Resources
Mary Lemon

Mary C. Lemon January 26, 1930 - June 1, 2005 An angel lived among us, A gift from God above. She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. She cherished every moment, With the man who was her life. Working side by side together, Facing life with all its strife. She loved her children dearly, Each one in a different way. Nestled close within her heart, Though, now, she's far away. She's gone to live with Jesus, But, she's here with us today. Smiling down on every one of us, And telling us she's ok. Remembering her today and always with love....Dorothy, Katheryn, Sherman, Wanda, Sandra, Dana, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 1, 2019
