LESTER, Mary Alma Mary Alma Browning Lester, of Acworth, age 91, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on March 6, 2019 with family at her side. She was born November 19, 1927, to John William and Mary Alma Preston Browning in the family home in Jackson, Georgia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Colonel Lester; her sisters, Maggie Ruth Browning Peed and Annie Lois Browning Grabey; and brothers, John William Browning, Jr. and James Oscar Browning. She married Colonel Lester on September 12, 1947, in East Point, their home for the next fifty years. They had three daughters and Mary enjoyed life as a stay-at-home mother. Mary went back to school to finish her degree in nursing. After graduating, she worked on the floor and as an administrative nurse at South Fulton Hospital in East Point for 15 years before retiring in 1992. Following Colonel's death in 1997, Mary re-located to Union City, GA. There, she was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and greatly enjoyed her Sunday School class, senior adult choir and Saints Alive senior group. Her life was characterized by an unwavering trust in God, love of the Bible, and faithful, earnest prayer. Mary is survived by her daughters, Margaret Elizabeth (Chris) Kitchens of Acworth, GA, Mary Lynn (Harold) Eubank of Appling, GA, and Marie Aileen Stroop, of Thompson's Station, TN; sister, Bettie Sue Browning O'Neal; 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be March 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, College Park, GA. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Jonesboro, 142 College Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236.