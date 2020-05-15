|
FARR (LIVINGSTON), Mary Terry (Terry) Mary Terry Livingston Farr (Terry) died on May 9th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after an inspiring and graceful 14-year battle with cancer. With her beautiful smile, warm, kind and loving nature, her wonderful sense of humor and especially her strength, she made friends wherever she went. Born on December 17, 1938 in New York City to Mary Terry Harrison Livingston and John Griswold Livingston (Jack), she attended Lawrence Country Day School, Garrison Forest School, and Briarcliff College. She married her first husband, Alfred N. Lawrence, Jr. on January 28, 1960. They had 2 children whom she loved fiercely: Peter Lawrence (Noelle) and Cynthia Ziegler (Read). She married her second husband, Thomas A. Farr on August 13, 1982 and gained 3 wonderful stepsons: Thomas Farr II (Geneva), Ken Farr (Rebecca), and Ned Farr. She lived in France, Denmark, Holland, Lawrence, NY, NYC, Beaufort SC, and Atlanta GA. She worked at Sports Illustrated, Stueben and later owned a women's boutique in Beaufort, SC. She volunteered at Beaufort memorial Hospital (Beaufort, SC) and Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta, GA). Terry is preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother, and husband (Tom Farr). She is survived by her brother Howard Coonley, sister Carol Coonley, her two adoring children, their spouses, her stepsons, their spouses, and her grandchildren: Read Ziegler, Claudia Ziegler, Regis Rae, Caroline Reichenbach, Thomas Farr III Sonia Farr, Hewitt Farr, Lily Farr. A celebration of life will take place later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020