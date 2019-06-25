|
JOHNSON, Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Johnson, age 88, of Lawrenceville, GA, died Monday, June, 24, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Brandon Dobson officiating. Interment will follow in North Atlanta Memorial Park. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir at Harrell Grove Baptist Church. Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Essie Burel Johnson, sisters, Irene Wait and Christine Davis, and a brother, Dewey Johnson. Survivors include a sister, Reba Surowiec of Lawrenceville and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Wednesday at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 25, 2019
