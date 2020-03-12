Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
11330 Woodstock Road
Roswell, GA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
1330 Woodstock Road
Roswell, GA
1933 - 2020
MARTIN (KREMBS), Mary Jeanette "Jan" Mary Jeanette Krembs Martin "Jan", age 86, of Roswell, passed away on March 5, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she married James W. Martin, Jr. and came to Atlanta in 1957. A graduate of Mount Mary College, she earned a Masters Degree at Georgia State College. Active in Occupational Therapy in the Atlanta area for 41 years, she was elected a "Fellow" of the American Occupational Therapy Association. She is survived by sons Michael Martin (Angela) of Canton, and Patrick Martin of San Carlos, California, grandchildren, Adrianna Fleiger (Scott), Kevin Martin, Theresa Kealhofer (Matt), Daniel Martin (Kailey); and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral Mass, which is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday, March 16, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA, 30075. 678-277-9424. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul ministry of St. Peter Chanel Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
