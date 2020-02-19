|
MCCOLLOUGH (COVINGTON), Mary Esther Mary Esther Covington McCollough, age 86, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She was born April 22, 1933, to Oscar P. and Mary R. Covington in Montgomery, AL. She married James R. McCollough on June 19, 1954 at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, AL. Mary Esther was the consummate and loving wife, homemaker, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. She was an actively devoted member of Saint James United Methodist Church and instrumental in formation of the: Agape Circle, Young At Heart Club, Cents Make a Million Campaign, and the Youth Ministry. She was also very involved with The Pink Ladies (now Northside Hospital Auxiliary) and the Branches Garden Club. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jim, sons Phillip (Cindi) and David (Roxanne), and granddaughters Stephanie and Katie. The celebration of her life will be led by the Reverends Dr. George Strunk and Max Vincent on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 PM, at Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA. 30342. A reception will follow immediately after the service. H M Patterson & Son, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA is in charge of arrangements. Phone: 404 -851-9900. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James United Methodist, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020