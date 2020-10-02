Mary McGill

Mary "Jackie" Reeb McGill, 85, of Dunwoody, passed away on September 28, 2020, in Dunwoody, GA. Mrs. McGill grew up in Oak Park, IL, and graduated from Rosary College in River Forest, IL. After raising her four children, Mrs. McGill went back to school and earned a Master's in Computer Science from Georgia Tech. She also worked at Georgia Tech as a Research Scientist until her retirement. She was an accomplished Bridge player, receiving the Life Master Certificate for outstanding achievement in bridge competition. She loved skiing, reading, and attending Georgia Tech football and basketball games.Mrs. McGill was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James "Jim" McGill and is survived by her children, Jim and wife Kim, Mary and husband Mark, Tom and wife Alicia, Annie and husband Neil; grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Alex, Joseph, Anna, Emily, Jamie, Sara, Sam, Michael and Angus; and great grandson, Liam. Mrs. McGill is also survived by her older sister, Marianne Brooker. A private Memorial Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta, GA.