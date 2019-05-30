McKEE (nee Zimmerman), Mary Louise Mary Louise McKee (nee Zimmerman), age 96, died peacefully at her son's home in Columbus, Indiana, surrounded by loving family, Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born February 10, 1923, in Steelton, Pennsylvania. She attended Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, class of 1945, where she met her husband, Harry Allen McKee. During their 64 years of marriage they lived in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut before being transferred to Atlanta in 1965. For the past 11 years, she was a resident at Christian City in Union City, GA. She was predeceased by her husband in 2008. Survivors include four sons, three daughters-in-law, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her lifetime legacy of Christian faith and unconditional love is a precious gift to all the generations of her family, and all who knew her. The memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Fayette Presbyterian Church, 791 Forrest Avenue, Fayetteville, GA, 30214 (770-461-7147). Private interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Fayette Presbyterian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019