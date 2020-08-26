MITCHELL, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell, age 90, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Delmar Gardens in Lawrenceville, GA. Betty, born on October 25, 1929 in Nelson, GA, was the only child of James H. and Mamie (née Sanders) Bettis. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA before marrying Robert Zack Mitchell on June 20, 1948 in East Point, GA. For over fifty years, she was an active part of the Ashford Park community in Brookhaven, GA. Betty always worked towards developing her family's faith, character, education, and involvement in the community. She organized Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings and made sure no one ever went home hungry. She wasn't above playing catch with the children but lit up at an opportunity to express her creativity via cake decorating, sewing, and painting. A lifelong Christian, Betty was a beloved member of Skyland United Methodist Church for many decades. Within the church, she demonstrated that, "action speaks louder than words," ever willing to lend a hand while bringing joy to fellow congregants. Betty was preceded by her parents, husband, and third son, George William "Bill" Mitchell. She is survived by four children, Robert Michael "Mike" Mitchell, James Thurman "Jim" Mitchell, Marilee Jane Mitchell Froug, and Dorothy Anne "D'Anne" Mitchell Price, along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private service and burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park, GA on August 27, 2020.