Services H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel 4550 Peachtree Road Ne Atlanta , GA 30319 (404) 261-3510 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel 4550 Peachtree Road Ne Atlanta , GA 30319 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 2855 Briarcliff Road NE Atlanta , AL View Map Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 2855 Briarcliff Road NE Atlanta , AL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary MOONEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary MOONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers MOONEY (Lynch), Mary Frances "Francie" She was very Southern in the way she walked in the world; she loved to wear pearls, laugh, cook, bake, eat, and go barefoot. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, July 26, 1950, she passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Educated in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, she called the Atlanta area her home for 49 years. She spent 40 of those years in the property and casualty insurance community, the final 10 years with friends she loved as family as a partner at Ironwood Insurance Services, Inc. She was the first born, only daughter of Joseph K. Lynch, Sr and Mary Lucile "Lucy" Steele Lynch. Francie was blessed with the work ethic, perseverance and humor of her Daddy; her patience, smile and love of art were gifts from her Mama. For 39 years she was loved by that "*%# Alabama fan", Otto (Skip) Mooney III, who never failed to make her laugh; she treasured the life and memories they shared. After several false starts, she finally understood and believed without reservation Ephesians 4:31-32: "Get rid of all bitterness, passion, and anger. No more shouting or insults, no more hateful feelings of any sort. Instead, be kind and tender-hearted to one another, and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ". She embraced the sacredness of her religions: Catholicism and SEC football (WAR EAGLE); reveled in the accomplishments of cherished nephews and nieces and was apologetic for always making a joyful noise when enjoying the music she loved: favorite hymns, southern gospel, Motown, George Jones, Lionel Richie, The Eagles and Jimmy Buffet were at the top of her playlist. She preferred hugs over handshakes, her caviar was a tomato sandwich chased with dark chocolate or ice cream, preferably both and until her diagnosis, clear liquids water, vodka and gin were her beverages of choice. Francie's friends, colleagues and family were most remarkable; she was supported by Team Francie each step of her journey. Because she was an Easter person, her unwavering faith allowed her to stare cancer in the eye and know she was a winner no matter the outcome. Her happiest memories were of her friends, family, travels, favorite books and time spent at the beach, especially her beloved Alabama gulf coast. Francie lived, laughed and loved hers was a lovely cruise. She was predeceased by her husband and her Daddy, and is survived by her Mama; her brothers, Joseph K. Lynch (Laura), J. Patrick Lynch (Leslie); her sisters by marriage, Julie (Joe) McLaughlin, Nancy (Ray) Deadman; her talented and beautiful nieces, Melissa (Tony) Jones, Elizabeth (Wes) Dunn, Megan (Peyton) Jamison, Mary Margaret (Harold) Grant, Kathleen Lynch, and Lauren (Price) Hammond; her accomplished and handsome nephews, Michael (Katie) Lynch and Joshua Lynch; awesome aunts, uncles and cousins and the most magnificent friends known to mankind; heading this extensive list: Mike and Maria Stell, Will and Jean Underwood, Dee Bullard, Cheryl Burchfield, Jeanette Dohnal, Jim and Hazel Oaks, Lee and Leigh Ann Peek, Terry and Smudge Rehder, Brenda Uhler, the Ironwood Insurance family, Team Francie members and the cherished church family of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Francie was immensely grateful for the compassionate care received during her illness by Sara Reinhart, MD, Jennifer Gilligan, MD, Adam Nowlin, MD, Nick Chandler, MD and the entire Piedmont Cancer Center professional, nursing and support staff, especially William Jonas, MD and Scott Helms, PA-C. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to honor Francie's memory with a donation, please consider Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (2855 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329), Hospice Atlanta (Office of Advancement, Visiting Nurse Health System/Hospice Atlanta, 5775 Glenridge Drive, Suite E200, Atlanta, GA 30328), Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, (760 Pollard Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30315) St Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or . If donations are not your preference, please share hugs and smiles, purchase a pair of shoes for a stranger, surprise a waitress or waiter with a large tip, or raise a toast with someone you love on a beach. Visitation to be held at H M Patterson Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Brookhaven, GA, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11AM, Monsignor Albert S. Jowdy and Monsignor James A. Schillinger officiating. Reception in historic church immediately following service 12-2PM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries