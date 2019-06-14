MOSS-KING, Mary Mrs. Mary Baker Thomas Moss- King, age 91, of Smyrna, GA, formerly from East Point, GA passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born June 19, 1927 in Atlanta, Ga. She was the daughter of Newton Smith Thomas & Gladys Baker Thomas. Mary was one of 7 children. Her family home was on a parcel of land her father purchased off of Campbellton Rd. where he built Black Rock Country Club. She grew up working with family at the Golf Club and Lifeguarding while attending Russell High School. When her older brothers went off to WWII she along with her Mother and her younger brother kept the Club going. All Servicemen were welcomed and played golf for free. Mary met her future husband, James David Moss while at Russell High. They were married on April 24, 1948. They had three daughters, Sally Moss Holcombe (Ronnie), Marilyn Moss Camp (Greg), and Nancy Moss Thurmond (Scott) and raised them in East Point, Ga. Mary and Jim were active in the Elks Club and made many wonderful friendships. They were members of Lakeside Country Club and active at Westside Christian Church. She was a long time member of the East Point Women's Club. They had a wonderful life together until his death in 1981. She later married William A. King (Daddy Bill). They moved from East Point to Smyrna, Ga. in 2007. During her marriage to Bill they also were extremely active in the Elks Club statewide and traveled all around Georgia and the Southeast. Mary was President of her Elks Auxiliary Chapter. She and Bill were members of Peachtree Christian Church were Mary was a member of her beloved Group of Rachel. She was widowed again when "Daddy Bill" passed away and continued to live in her home until her passing. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, Christopher Holcombe, Benjamin Holcombe, Ashling Thurmond Osborne (Jonathan), Patrick Fagan (Katie) and Valerie Camp, and four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 in the Sanctuary of Peachtree Christian Church with a reception following. Rev. Dr. Jarrod Longbons, Rev. Bob Tyler and Rev. Jim Bell will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peachtree Christian Church Heritage Fund, 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta 30309. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary