Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
2699 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA
MULLALLY, Mary Frances Mary Frances Mullally passed away Dec. 13, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Amy, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Kelly, and granddaughters Maddy and Ella. Mary was a warm and generous wife, mother, and friend and was loved by all. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, 30305 on Dec. 19, at 10:30 AM, with reception to follow onsite. Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
