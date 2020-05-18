|
NIMMO, Mary Lonergan Mary Nimmo, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16th. Mary was born and raised in Yonkers, New York. Mary, and her husband John, moved to Georgia with their six children in 1963. Mary was many things to many people, wife, mother, Nana, and friend. One constant in Mary's life was her strong Catholic faith, and for that, the entire family is overjoyed that Mary will experience the peace only God can grant for eternity. Mary had an ability to make everyone she met feel special and was always the life of the party. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Delmar Gardens Lawrenceville for the compassionate care she was given. Mary is survived by children, Skip (Kathy), Maureen Martin (Michael), Nancy Fadeley (Keith), and John (Sally); along with 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, John; son, Bob; and daughter, Janice Kelmer. A private Funeral Mass and Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 20th, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled once we can have large group gatherings. In memory, donations can be made to: Br. Francis Lonergan Memorial Burse Fund Province of St. Mary of the Capuchin Order, 110 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, NY 10703 or St. Vincent de Paul Society - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 801 Tom Smith Road, Lilburn, GA 30047. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020