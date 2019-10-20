|
NORTHCUTT, Mary Louise Mary Louise Northcutt "Mary Lou", of Jasper, Big Canoe, Georgia, took her last breath in peace, two hours before sunrise, on the morning of October 17, 2019. She was 84. She was born on February 22, 1935 in Statesboro, GA. An avid bridge player, she also enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, decorating, entertaining, singing, and researching ancestry. She is survived by: her children, Louise Winters Northcutt, and Robert H. Northcutt III, son-in-law Paul Cardinal, and her daughter-in-law Val Rusk; her sister, Jane Taylor; her grandchildren, Amanda Collado, Michael Cardinal, John Cardinal, Larry Cardinal, Rae Northcutt, and Noah Northcutt. Preceded by her husband, Robert H. Northcutt, Jr. (passed October 15, 2010), her daughter Mary Elizabeth Cardinal (passed March 13, 1999) and her sister Dorothy Ronan (passed Sept. 01, 1992). Her parents were, Louise Bush Daniel and Robert Gordon Daniel of Marietta, GA, both deceased. A longtime Georgia Bulldogs fan, she received her BA in home economics from the University of Georgia as a Chi Omega. She attended Agnes Scott College, as well. She married Robert Northcutt on December 26, 1956, in Marietta, GA. They enjoyed many travel adventures, that included international destinations, and local camping trips in the early years of their family life. She was a valued supporter-partner in Robert's rise to the top of his profession as a senior executive for Lockheed, and later as a member of the Federal Accounting Standards Board (FASB). With his management skills and her aesthetic sense, they took pleasure in remodeling their homes. Besides Marietta, GA where she went to high school with Robert, they lived in La Canada, CA, Calabasas, CA, Westin, CT, Sanibel, FL, and finally, Jasper Big Canoe, GA for the last 20+ years. Of her contributions over the years, she sang in the choir of the Marietta Presbyterian Church and was appreciated for her yearly Christmas solo of Oh Holy Night. In her days in La Canada, CA, she served as a lead volunteer at Descanso Gardens. Until recently, she was an active member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Until the end, she was active in the Ridgerunners Bridge Group. She was gracious, generous, spirited and loving, and loved by many. She will be greatly missed. Service and reception will be held at the Big Canoe Chapel, October 26, at 2 PM. Donations in her memory can be made to her nephew's care fund at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/danielptaylor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019