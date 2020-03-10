|
|
MERRITT (O'HARA), Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Mary Elizabeth "Liz" O'Hara Merritt died March 6, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by family. She was born April 18, 1938 in LaFollette, Tennessee to John Grady O'Hara and Euretha Parrott. Mary Elizabeth grew up in Jellico, Tennessee until she left for boarding school at Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After high school, she enrolled at TCU, and also attended Auburn and the University of Tennessee before moving to Atlanta in 1960. She met David Merritt on a blind date in the fall of 1960; they married a few months later and have been together ever since. Together they reared 4 children and Mary Elizabeth was always so proud of her three sons and daughter. Nothing was ever more important to her than her family. Known to all her friends as Liz, she enjoyed bridge for many years and especially with her beloved "TBC!" Mary Elizabeth was a margarita connoisseur and would often tell folks she was part of the margarita control force. She attended bible studies for many years, was a member of P.E.O. as well as the Piedmont Garden Club. She also spent many years learning to perfect her gourmet cooking skills at Ursula's Cooking School in Decatur. Mary Elizabeth was a beautiful brunette but she was just as beautiful on the inside. She had a reputation of never leaving home without being put together. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Mary Elizabeth was a devout Christian and disciple of Jesus Christ. She believed in eternity and she now joins her parents, brother and extended family in heaven. Mary Elizabeth is survived by her husband, M. David Merritt of nearly 60 years, four children and eleven grandchildren - M. David Merritt,III; Matthew H. Merritt (Catherine), Mae, Mallory, Ella Cate; Ansley Merritt Conner (Mark) Catherine, Claire, Liza; John M. Merritt, Madeline, Isabelle, Jack, Mary Beth and Celeste. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service and welcomes family and friends to a celebration on March 12 at the her daughter's home - Ansley Conner, 1774 Garraux Place, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 from 5p to 8p. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020