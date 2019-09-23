|
MCCREA (O'REILLY), Mary Ann Mary Ann O'Reilly McCrea, 63, of Castlecove, Ireland, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 13th, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Long Island, NY to Mary and Edward J. O'Reilly on August 22, 1956. She graduated from Marquette University. She had a passion for travel and after graduation lived in Madrid, Spain for a year. After living and working in Atlanta, in 2017 moved and lived in her beloved Ireland. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her brother John O'Reilly and her father Edward J. O'Reilly. She is survived by her daughter Lauren McCrea of San Francisco, CA; siblings Edward O'Reilly, Kenneth O'Reilly and Jeanne Banks; mother Mary O'Reilly of Atlanta. Prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, followed by a visitation from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019