OSIER, Mary Susan "Sue" Mary Susan "Sue" Osier passed away on Friday January 3, 2020 at 77 years of age. A longtime Atlanta resident, Sue was involved in numerous community institutions including the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Oakland Cemetery. She volunteered with the United Way through Northside Hospital where she was a Hematology Supervisor for 35 years before retiring in 2014. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Osier Smith of Alpharetta, GA and Elizabeth Anne Moats of La Grande, OR and preceded in death by her husband David Osier. Memorial service to be held at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church on January 11th at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may consider a gift to History Oakland Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020