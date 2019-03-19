|
PEEPLES-MACK, Mary Frances Mrs. Mary Frances Peeples-Mack age 91, of Doraville, GA passed March 12, 2019. Celebration of Life service Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon; Greater Mt. Carmel Church, 4078 Carver Drive, Doraville GA 30360. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey L. Streator, officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will assemble at the church at 11:00 AM. Viewing Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 75-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019