Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary PEEPLES-MACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary PEEPLES-MACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary PEEPLES-MACK Obituary
PEEPLES-MACK, Mary Frances Mrs. Mary Frances Peeples-Mack age 91, of Doraville, GA passed March 12, 2019. Celebration of Life service Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon; Greater Mt. Carmel Church, 4078 Carver Drive, Doraville GA 30360. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey L. Streator, officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will assemble at the church at 11:00 AM. Viewing Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 75-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now