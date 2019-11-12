|
POULOS, Mary It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary C. Poulos, on Friday, November 8th, 2019, at the age of 85 after a long and fulfilled life. Mary was born on December 23rd, 1933 in Lexington, Kentucky, the second daughter of Amy and William Hickey. After graduating from Druid Hills High School in 1952, Mary completed her nursing training at St. Josephs School of Nursing. Upon graduation, Mary worked for over 30 years as the Senior Operating Room Nurse for Dr. Harry Hill, an Atlanta General Surgeon in his private practice. Upon Dr. Hill's retirement, Mary worked as a Nurse for the State of Georgia / Dekalb County Workshop for the Disabled. In 1985, Mary married Aristides G. Poulos. After retiring in 1987, Mary's life was filled with joy as she and her husband travelled extensively with her sister-in-law, Themis Poulos Cramer and her husband Dr. Howard Cramer as well as wonderful travel adventures with her beloved sister, Helen Hickey. Mary's life was centered around her love for her Church, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta. Mary was active in the Philoptochos Society at the Church, the Golden Group, the Mail Crew and Seniors at Play where she enjoyed the company of many of her cherished friends. Mary was a loyal "Braves" fan and enjoyed discussing her team and games with her dear friends. Mary derived much joy from her Godson, Nikos Papanikolopoulos and his brother, Panos Papanikolopoulos, "her boys" as she called them and her beloved nieces, Claire Cruickshank Martinez and India Cruickshank as well as her Goddaughter, Cynthia Altman. Beyond measure, Mary enjoyed spending time with her beloved friends Maryann Chanos, lifelong friend Sybill Patterson, Randy Tribble, Cory Ditman, Eleftheria Moraitakis and Joanne Stewart. Mary was preceded in death by her father, William Ambrose Hickey, her mother, Amy Adams Hickey, her stepfather, William Ned Cartledge and her sister, Cheryl Cruickshank. Mary is survived by her husband, Aristides G, Poulos, sister, Helen M. Hickey (Decatur, GA), sister, Deborah Edwards (Lilburn, GA), brother-in-law, Bradley Cruickshank (Atlanta, GA), niece, Claire Cruickshank Martinez (California), niece, India Cruickshank (Atlanta, GA) cousin, Mary Lynn Cole (Lexington, KY), Godson, Nikos Papanikolopoulos (Atlanta, GA), goddaughter, Cynthia Altman (Lawrenceville, GA), numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Sassy. The Trisagion Service will be held on Thursday November 14th, at A.S. Turner and Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033, from 5 to 7 PM. The Funeral will be held on Friday, November 15th, at 10 AM, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens located at 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia 30084. A traditional "Makaria" Meal will be served at the Thalia N. Carlos Hellenic Community Center located at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral flowing the internment. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in honor of Mary C. Poulos to be made to either: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or the Philoptochos Society or any . A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019