POWELL, Mary "Kay" Mary "Kay" Powell, 92, of Decatur, GA, died at her daughter's home, knowing she was loved and cared for on February 3, 2019. Born August 26, 1926 in South Philadelphia to Max and Esther Mikelberg, her first language was Yiddish and her first memories were of playing on the stoop and watching the horse-drawn carts delivering ice and milk. She is survived by her daughter, Faith Georgia Powell, and a community of friends and extended family. Her cat, Max, misses her immensely. Kay had been a working single parent since the 1950s. She had been a general manager for several hotels, and a manager of two of Atlanta's most prominent dinner theaters. In her 60s she became a conservation framer. In her 70s she became a personal trainer for seniors introducing them to Pilates and weightlifting. She was best known as an artist and art instructor. She taught countless art workshops through her late 80s and beyond that conducted a weekly open studio at Binder's Art Supplies. She was known for her wit and sense of style which continued until the end of her life. She did not want a funeral. She asked for a party with food and drink and stories told about her, which is planned for the near future.