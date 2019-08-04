|
|
PRESNELL (ne? Jackson), Mary 58 years of age, formerly of Morning View, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Mary was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Robert Jackson and Esther Wolfe Jackson. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, and is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Randy Presnell; her daughter, Kristin Presnell; and eight of her brothers and sisters. Mary earned her Masters of Electrical Engineering at the University of Kentucky. She formerly worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories where she was awarded a U.S. Patent for fiber optic cable. She was a delightful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life memorial gathering will take place at The Venue in Kennesaw (2847 S Main Street, Kennesaw, GA, 30144) on August 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name are suggested to Mary Jackson Memorial Scholarship c/o Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 (a scholarship to be used at the University of Kentucky for female students pursuing an education in engineering). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019