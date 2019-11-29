|
|
PRESSLEY, Mary Love Memorial Services for Mary Love Pressley, who passed away on October 27, 2019, will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 PM, at the South Dekalb Chapel of the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes - 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur GA. She leaves to cherish wonderful memories: her daughter, Veronica Folds (Hal); son, Cornelius Pressley; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear relatives and friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019