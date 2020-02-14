|
PREWITT, Mary Celebration of Life Services for Mary Margaret Rowlett Prewitt will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta,GA 30349. Pastor Toney Mosley officiating. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6 - 7 PM for the visitation. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory: Son, Keith (Phyllis) Prewitt, Sister, Dorothy Nell Jerald: Grandchildren, Nicolas Carr, Natalain Carr and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296, 770-907-8548
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020