Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Prewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Prewitt

Send Flowers
Mary Prewitt Obituary
PREWITT, Mary Celebration of Life Services for Mary Margaret Rowlett Prewitt will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta,GA 30349. Pastor Toney Mosley officiating. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6 - 7 PM for the visitation. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory: Son, Keith (Phyllis) Prewitt, Sister, Dorothy Nell Jerald: Grandchildren, Nicolas Carr, Natalain Carr and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296, 770-907-8548
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -