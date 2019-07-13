REISWEBER, Mary Mary Catherine Miller Reisweber, 87, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Mary was born in Rockford, Illinois to Vincent and Anne Miller on October 4, 1931. After attending elementary school in a one room schoolhouse across the road from her family farm, she went to school at Muldoon Girls High School in Rockford. She later graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a Nursing degree. There, she met the love of her life, Fred Reisweber, whom she married on September 17, 1955 in Irish Grove, IL. After relocating to Atlanta, GA, she worked as a nurse for Emory University's Crawford Long Hospital until her retirement. One of her fondest memories after retirement was working as a volunteer nurse during the 1996 Olympics games in Atlanta. Mary was a very giving soul and always wanted to serve and help those in need. She was an active member of her parish and served as president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She had a love for gardening which stemmed from childhood days growing up on the farm. She also enjoyed reading, playing bridge with friends, and playing countless Chess matches with her husband. After retirement, she also greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Reisweber as well as both of her parents, Vincent and Anne Miller. Mary is survived by her three children, Steve Reisweber (Norcross), Paul Reisweber (Lawrenceville) and Peggy Frandsen (Suwanee). She has six grandchildren: Richard Reisweber (Steve Reisweber), Michael, David, and Paxton Reisweber (Paul Reisweber), and Kayla and Kelsey Frandsen (Peggy Frandsen). She has one great grandchild, Olivia Reisweber (Michael Reisweber). A mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 on July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. There will be a visitation with family preceding the service at 10:00 am at OLA Parish. A private family burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Our Lady of Assumption St Vincent de Paul Association. (1350 Hearst Drive NE Brookhaven, GA 30319). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 13, 2019