RIGBY, Mary Mrs. Mary Rigby, age 90, of Locust Grove, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Littles; her second husband, Owen Rigby; her daughter, Barbara Littles; her son in-law, Marvin Bennett; her siblings, Ed Carithers, Alma Parham, Hollow Wellburn, Margaret Maddox. She is survived by her children, Beverly Bennett of Ellijay, Karen Landrum and her husband, Aaron of Locust Grove, Roger Littles and his wife, Renee of Chattahoochee Hills; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019