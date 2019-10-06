|
ROBERTS, Mary The gracious calling from the Lord for Mary "Frances" WILLIAMS Roberts to be with God, creator of heaven and earth on this 3rd day of October, the year of our Lord, 2019. Born March 26th, 1935 at home off Old Cleveland Highway in Clermont, Hall County, Georgia to Dr. George WILLIAMS, and Fannie JACKSON Williams. Preceded in death by her son, Carl "Bunker" PUCKETT, and her brothers, John, Powell, Thomas, and sister Christine Hoyt. A baptized member of Concord Baptist Church, Clermont, attending Brenau University, working at Bona Allen and then moving to Briarcliff Road, Atlanta by the late 1950's from Gainesville. In the early 1960's, she was residing off Chamblee Tucker Road, Doraville. She began work for Georgia League Credit Union, Atlanta, which propelled her into opening her own company Accredited Collection Agency in Chamblee, later renamed to Accredited Adjustment Bureau, Pleasantdale Road, Atlanta. She was a pioneer in the Recovery Industry. An avid gardner, seamstress, cook, and songbird. Left to mourn her are daughters, Sherry WILLARD/Jimmy of Hoschton,"She was a beautiful spirited racehorse like no other. A true Southern charm" and Teresa SMITH/Jim of Loganville,"She was the hardest working man I have ever known, yet still a fairy princess" and Arlene BRAY of Cornelia,"She was my everything and created whom I am today" and grandsons Samuel HATFIELD of Doraville,"A happy go lucky girl" and Rick BRAY/Courtney HANSEN of Acworth,"The strongest most influential person in my life, who never gave up on me" and great-grandsons, Alexander and Jacob BRAY of Acworth. Brother, Richard WILLIAMS of Clermont. Companion, Howard SANFORD of Doraville,"She was always good to me. Tough as Hell, with a heart of gold" and family friend Roy JONES of Carnesville. Her body will rest in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Murray Cemetery Road, Homer, Banks County, Georgia following a private graveside service. Jesus said, "Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I am sending you."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019