ROBINSON, Mary Ray Mary R. Robinson died on February 15, at Canterbury Court in Atlanta. She was 103 and filled with generosity, sense of adventure, thirst for knowledge, and devotion to her family. Mary Ray was born on March 16, 1916, in Adairsville, Georgia, to Thomas Neal and Hypatia Bowdoin Ray, but spent her childhood in Norwood, Georgia. She came from a family of learnersdoctors, lawyers, and state political leadersso her devotion to learning was no surprise. She matriculated in 1933 at Wesleyan College in Macon, transferring in 1935 to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1937. She continued on to what is now the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Graduate School of Public Health in Maryland to pursue a PhD in parasitology. Mary did not follow her promising career in the biosciences, but her love of adventure and travel never ceased. She needed no cajoling to pack a suitcase and go somewhere, whether to Europe (where she and a friend found lodging in a stranger's home when they had no place stay), in the Colorado mountains (where they were stranded in a snowbank miles from civilization), walking along the beach at dawn, or eschewing chemotherapy for her breast cancer in order to take an ocean cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II. Mary was a voracious reader and generous with her family. For decades, she volunteered extensively at the Cathedral of St. Philip, where she chaired the committee that launched the annual antique fair. She was also chairwoman of the Lovett School Mother's Club, the predecessor to the Lovett Parent Association. She is survived by her children: Ellen Robinson, Rebecca Robinson, and Ralph Robinson; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Her husband, Dr. Ralph L. Robinson died in 1986. Her memorial service will be Sunday, February 23, at 2 PM at Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaus House, 1017 Hank Aaron Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA, 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020