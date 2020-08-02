1/
SAPP, Mary E. Mary E. Sapp, of Lawrenceville passed away on July 31st at age 57 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her two sons, Jack Sapp (Lauren) and Thomas Sapp (April) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Arland, Amelia and Landon; brother, Glenn Boatfield (Cindy); sisters, Deb Lloyd (Scott), Brenda McClelland (Mac) and several nieces and nephews. She retired after 37 years from The Women's Group of Gwinnett. Mary was a wonderful mom, always involved in everything her sons did from Eagle Scouts to attending football games. She continued to serve on the panel for the Eagle Scout Reviews after her son, Jack Sapp, achieved his Eagle Scout in 2006 for many years. A private family memorial will be held this weekend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations for breast cancer research payable to Susan G. Komen at 3525 Piedmont Road Suite 215, Atlanta GA 30305 or on line at komeratlanta.org



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
