Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-4411
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Mary Scoggins


1941 - 2019
SCOGGINS, Mary Emma Mary Emma Scoggins, age 78, of Lithonia, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born to Harold and Willie Bell Gregory of Lithonia, GA, on June 16, 1941, she was the oldest of three children and the only girl. Mary Emma had two daughters, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She retired from Krystal's, as a manager after 32 years, a job she cherished. Mary Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jack Scoggins; parents; and brother, Joe Melvin Gregory. She is survived by a brother, James H. Gregory, Jr., of Woodstock, GA; daughters, Maryjane and Tony Phillips of Between, GA, Martha Anne and Alan Simpson of Mansfield, GA; eleven grandchildren, Anthony Phillips, Michael Phillips, Donnie Simpson and Leslie, Stanley Simpson and Taryn, Chance Simpson, Gracie Horne, James Simpson, Frances Simpson, Millie Simpson, Piper Simpson, and Casey Simpson; five great-grandchildren, Cody Simpson, Emma Simpson, Stanleigh Simpson, Sadie Simpson, and Maggie Simpson; her beloved dog, Bessie; several other family members and friends. The family would like to thank two dedicated nurses, Geri and Mary Frances! Mary Emma was known for her kind heart, which was evident in all the candy she would make for others at Christmas. She enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing slot machines, and was usually a winner. Her niece, Candie Fox, describes her best with this statement. "She was such a special person-tiny, but packed a punch like dynamite! She was always so feisty, but so very lovingunless you messed with her family, that's when she had what me and Daddy always called, a Gregory' fit! Mary Emma loved fiercely and protected the same way! She will be so missed by all of us who were lucky enough to have been one of those she fiercely loved." A funeral service will be held Aug. 24, 11 AM, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home, with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Turner Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 PM - 7 PM, Friday afternoon at Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019
