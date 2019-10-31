|
SHERILL, Mary Mary Ellen Reece Sherrill, 85, of Alpharetta, passed away October 23 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late Clarence and Geneva Reece on March 25, 1934 in Rutherfordton, NC. She graduated from RS Central High School. She then attended U.N.C Chapel Hill and Women's College of Greensboro earning a degree in fashion design. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Daniel L. Sherrill, on March 31 1956. Together they had 3 sons, Kirk; Darrin (Terri); Ty (Gina). She was blessed with 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Olivia, and Kevin; and 6 great-grandchildren. Mary is most known for her artistic abilities. She was an incredible artist who has made 100's of paintings. From acrylic to water color, nature to abstract, all absolutely beautiful. She was always so poised and elegant, never had anything out of place. She enjoyed creating delicious meals for her family, watching old westerns, and shopping! Mary was loved dearly by her family and will forever be missed. A memorial service was held on October 28, 2019 at John's Creek Baptist Church. Her ashes along with her late husband's ashes will be scattered at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019