SMITH, Mary Mary Ann Harvey Smith was born on July 3, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia to the union of the late Deacon Isiah Harvey Sr. and the late Mary Kathleen Harvey. The eldest of eight children born into this strong Christian family, Mary came to Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a faithful member of Mount Nebo Baptist Church. As the oldest child, she was always concerned about everyone's well-being and really cherished time spent with all family. Enjoying a good card game of Bid Whist or Spades any time of the day or night may have been her favorite. She is a proud member of the L. J. Price High School Wildcats Class of 1966. Her high school years as a member of the Future Business Leaders of America sparked her desire to pursue a career in business. She attended Massey Business Institute where she graduated with honors with an Associate's degree in Business Administration. She worked in the banking industry for over 20 years. In 1999, Mary was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and as a survivor; she became an advocate for all women who have been affected by this illness. As an original member of the Metro Atlanta Breast Cancer Survivors Mass Choir, she participated in the first "Surviving the Storm through Song" Benefit Concert performed at Woodruff Arts Center and the 11th Atlanta Gospel Choice Awards. Through her support of the , she continued her fight for awareness even throughout the nearly 20 years that the disease was in remission. With all of her accomplishments, Mary always considered that her family was her greatest achievement and was extremely proud of her son, Eric Glen Smith, and daughter, Dr. Yolonda M. Smith. Mary's earthly journey ended peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon and Mrs. Harvey, and her former husband, Johnnie J. Smith, Jr.. She is loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Her Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1 PM at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church-1025 McDonough Blvd SE, Atlanta GA. Pastor Aaron Jones, III- Senior Pastor. Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Final resting place will be at Lincoln Cemetery-2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656 Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019