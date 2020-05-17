|
SPARROW, Mary Mary Jean Sparrow, age 95, of Woodstock, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Canton Nursing Center. The family will hold private services at a later date. She is survived by: Daughter - Anna (Jim) Turner of Woodstock, grandchildren - James H. Turner IV, William David (Joy B.) Turner. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Must Ministries of Canton in her memory. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sparrow family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020