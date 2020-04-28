|
STOWERS, Mary W. Entombment services for Mrs. Mary W. Stowers will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:00 am, at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton GA 30126. Survivors include children; Janice B. Whitaker, Rev Douglas E. Stowers (Wanda), Michelle Franklin, Carol Stowers-Willoughby, Jeffery Stowers Sr., Vernon Stowers; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; other relatives and friends. Public viewing, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4-6pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., 404-349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2020