Martha Jo Land Swicegood passed away December 3, 2020. She was born in 1926 in Resaca and grew up in nearby Calhoun, GA. She retired from Kaiser Jeep in 1970 when she married Stuart Swicegood. They lived in Huntsville, AI. for several years before moving back to Georgia. Martha was active in her church wherever she lived, and she made friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful cook to the delight of her family and friends. Everyone looked forward to a Sunday dinner at Martha's.Martha was also a wonderful seamstress. She enjoyed quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her granddaughters, family and friends.Martha is survived by her son, Michael Clower (Lynn), her daughter, Martha Clower, her stepsons, Stephen Swicegood (Ruth Ann), and Philip Swicegood(Sarah). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Tye (Steve), Meredith McPherson(Mike), Amanda Craig(Jason),Turner Swicegood, and her great grandsons, Michael Tye, Randall Tye, Bryson Tye, and Jack Craig.Martha was predeceased by her husband, Stuart Swicegood, her parents, Adeline and Theodore Land, her brother, Elwayne Land, and her sister, Isadore Swicegood.The family wishes to acknowledge the care that Martha received during the past year at Mt. Vernon Towers Personal Care Center. Their kindness, love, and respect for Martha gave all of those who loved her great comfort during the recent periods of mandatory isolation.Due to safety concerns of Covid, the family will hold a private burial.



