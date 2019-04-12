SWIMS (Green), Mary Blanch Mary Blanch Green Swims, 92, a longtime resident of Atlanta died on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2019. Her husband, Edison James Swims preceded her in death. Affectionately known as Granny, she was the youngest of 10 children, all which preceded her in death. She was a loving and loved mother, homemaker, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. She accepted and genuinely loved all who entered her life. Her home and family were her life and her joys included country music, meeting, and knowing those musicians. Until her health declined, she was active in her church, Wieuca Road Baptist and when she could no longer contribute her time and labor to her church, she worshiped and became a member of Word of Faith Church. Granny survived breast cancer twice, spinal surgery that left her bent and in near constant pain, yet continued to smile and only complain when the pain was excruciating. An extremely physically strong lady with equally strong opinions and clear thought until the very end. Her faith in God and the promise of heaven did not falter on her most trying days. The mother of four she is survived by daughters, Hazel Swims Gibson and Kane Swims Katz; sons, Edison Steve Swims and Edison Hal Swims; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, the 13th of April at two o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel with Bishop Dale Bronner officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Friday from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary