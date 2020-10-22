TEATE (HEWIN), Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Hewin Teate, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on October 19, 2020, at the age of 76. Mary Elizabeth was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 10, 1944, to Mary Frances and Dorsey Hewin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Melanie Holiday Hewin. Mary Elizabeth was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. Mary Elizabeth grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Brown High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Winston, and together, with their young family, moved to Douglasville in 1969. A few years later, they started a business, Highway 5 Chevron. Many lifelong friendships were cultivated through "The Station." She also worked at AT&T, Southern Pipe and part-time in the Douglas County Tax Office. She loved the beach and loved to travel, but her passion was being "Gran" to her four precious grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Winston, and daughters, Tracy (Mickey) Moore, and Jennifer (Jeff) Hasty, and her grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Braden Moore, Jacob Hasty and Kendall Hasty. Mary is also survived by beloved brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. Due to the pandemic, a private Mass and memorial gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made by made to the St. Theresa Catholic Church Building Fund or the Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



