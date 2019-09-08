|
|
THACH, Mary Leslie Mary Leslie Thach, 78, passed away suddenly on Sept. 5, 2019. She had retired from the Atlanta Gas Light Company after over 30 years of service. She is survived by one sister, Edna Christine Hooper (Dolly), one sister-in-law, Jo Thach, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart. Visitation will start at 2 PM with services following at 3 PM on Sept. 10, at A.S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019