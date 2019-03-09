THOMAS, Mary Rogers Mary Rogers (King) Thomas born Sept 25th, 1931 died March 5th. 2019. She was the daughter of Warren Thomas King and Lucia Sullivan Featherstone of Greenwood South Carolina. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Earl (Al) Thomas, Jr, she is survived by daughter Lucia, son Albert Earl "Trip" Thomas III and wife Orla, son John and wife Nancy, daughter Lee & Norman Bielowicz, and grandchildren Brendan, Mary Kate, Hannah, Brett & Stone Thomas. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The College of William & Mary, she liked to joke that she graduated in the top 99% of her class, and she spent a lifetime making use of her English degree correcting the grammar and syntax of friends and family. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church since 1958 and was an active volunteer for numerous organizations such as Sheltering Arms, Literacy Action, and Meals on Wheels. She and Al loved to travel, but their favorite place was in the Cotswolds, where they spent a month a year, and they maintained friendships for decades with villagers and barkeeps surrounding the tiny town of Snowshill, Gloucestershire. Mary Rogers and Al also enjoyed car rides without destinations, and loved to discover a new backwoods meat & three, even if it meant travelling a state or two away for lunch. She was a voracious reader, and loved to spend time at the Capital City Club, where she and Al were members for more than 30 years. She was a great motherthe mom that many other kids (who shall go nameless here) said they wished was theirsthe kind that would drive the carpool straight to 7-11 and dole out money for candy and Wacky Packs. She will be fiercely missed. A private memorial service for family is to be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the or to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019