Mary Thompson
THOMPSON, Mary Mrs. Mary Evelyn Whorton Thompson, age 85, of Smyrna, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Crest Lawn memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Thompson was born in Centre, AL, and had lived most of her life in Atlanta, later retiring to Smyrna. She loved sparkly things, her grandchildren, her dogs, and the mountains. She was preceded in death by her brother Clyde Whorton, Jr. Surviving her are her husband Edward, children Deb (Jim) Cook, Mike (Sandra) Thompson, sister Martha (Donnis) Fields, sister in law Louella Simpson, grandchildren Sarah (Mike), Kelli (Eric), Amy (Wes), Michael (Caitlyn), and Brittany, great grandchildren Landon, Jaci, Keeper, and Anna Claire. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM, Monday, the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
