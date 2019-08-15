|
|
TREMBATH, Mary "Freddie" Mary "Freddie" Trembath was born on April 22, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away on August 7, in Decatur, Georgia. She graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Master's Degree in Psychology. She worked for the university in the Personnel Research Institute as a Psychometrist and Vocational Counselor. She began her career with the Federal Government at Fort Benning, Georgia in the personnel office as a Position Management Specialist. She transferred to the IRS in Atlanta when the agency began the computerized collection of tax returns in the newly established Atlanta Service Center. She later transferred to the Southeastern office of the IRS and ended her service as Supervisory Position Management Specialist. Mary, better known as Freddie, was always engaged in musical activities. In high school she was a flute player and drum major. She gave flute lessons while in college. When living in Columbus, Georgia she was in that city's Symphony Orchestra. She also was a singer in the church and civic choirs. She sang in the Chancel Choir at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church from which she retired with 33 years of service. During this time she had the opportunity to sing under the direction of Robert Shaw and John Rutter. Freddie was active in other areas of work at Glenn Memorial. She served as Lay Leader, First Woman Chair of the Administrative Board and on the Council on Ministries. She also served as President of the United Methodist women. She headed up other projects such as Good Neighbor Day, Wesleyan Christian Advocate subscription drive, scheduling the taking photographs for the church directory and scheduling the participants for the building of a Habitat for Humanity house. She was a leader of the Disciple Bible study course. She traveled extensively in North America, Europe, and South America. She visited some more unusual places such as India, Nepal, Iran and the Madeira and Canary Islands. Since 1998, she made her home at Kingsbridge, where she served as a member and President of the Resident Council. A memorial service and reception will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 PM until 4 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Mary "Freddie" Trembath to Glenn Memorial UMC (1660 N. Decatur Rd., Atlanta, GA 30307) Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons, Decatur, Georgia. www.asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2019