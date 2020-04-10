Resources
PETERSON (WILLCOXON), Mary Jeanette Mary Jeanette Willcoxon Peterson passed away Friday 27 March at her home in Metter. She was predeceased by her late husband Charles Hugh Peterson. She is survived by her three sons: Hugh David Peterson, Atlanta, Charles Alex. Peterson, Rabun County, and Cleveland C. Peterson, Metter. A private memorial service will be held at the Peterson Family Cemetery in Ailey, Georgia. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Shepherd Center, Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020
