WILLIAMS, Mary Lee Mary Lee Williams of Atlanta passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at age 74 after a 12 year battle with leukemia. She was born to Paul and Grace Duncan of Bluefield, West Virginia on February 1, 1946. They preceded her in death. A graduate of Russell County High School, Mary Lee went on to obtain a registered nurse degree as well as a registered nurse anesthetist degree from Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia in Charlotte, N.C. Her career as a Certified Nurse Anesthetist spanned over 40 years in Atlanta, practicing at Grady Memorial Hospital, Northside Hospital, Atlanta Outpatient Surgery Center, and Emory Specialty Associates. It was during this time that Mary Lee developed a reputation as a skilled, caring, and knowledgeable nurse anesthetist, often being specially requested by surgeons and patients. She enjoyed her life, often spending countless hours Gardening and caring for her collection of antiques. As an avid football fan, Mary Lee and her husband Zack were loyal supporters of the Georgia Bulldogs and attended many of the Games during their 38 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Zack Williams, Mary Lee is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Pearl and Gary Geddens of Columbia, S.C., nephews Tom and Robert Geddens, grand nephews Caleb and Aaron Geddens, many cousins, and her veryclose friend Cindy Richards. Mary Lee always put others first. She was a joy to be around with a great sense of humor, a sharp mind, and a winning smile always on her face. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. A funeral service led by Reverend Lee Taylor will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 2 PM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068. A reception will follow immediately after the service. SouthCare Cremation, 225 Curie Drive, Alpharetta, GA is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020