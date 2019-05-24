Services
Mary Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Mary Ann Mary Ann Wilson, 81, of Decatur, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Emory DeKalb Medical Center. She was the widow of George Wilson. Mary Ann was born August 4, 1937 in Atlanta, Ga. a daughter of the late John Watt and Mary (Lynch) Watt. Mary Ann graduated from Grady High School and attended Auburn University. She retired from the CDC as an Assistant to the Director. Mary Ann was an active member of Briarcliff United Methodist Church. Surviving family members include two sons, Jeff Wilson and his wife, Vanette and John Wilson; three grandchildren, Curry Ann Askew, Malley Roberts and Jan Wilson. Private family burial will be held at Decatur Cemetery. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at A.S. Turner and Son's Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Ga. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorial Donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019
