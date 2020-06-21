WOLFSON, Mary Kathryn Mary Kathryn Wolfson (nee McLeod) of Vinings, Georgia, died in her home on June 9, 2020 after a love-filled life, cut short by cancer. She was always hopeful, optimistic and brave. Mary Kathryn was 76 and organizing those around her until the very end. Mary Kathryn was born on December 3, 1943 in Rockledge, Florida to Norman Malcolm McLeod and Elinor Blyth. After spending her childhood in Merritt Island, Florida, Mary Kathryn graduated from Ramsey Highschool in Birmingham, Alabama, St. Francis School of Nursing in Columbus, Georgia and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia. Mary Kathryn spent her career in the healthcare field, first as a RN, and then working in management for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. Mary Kathryn had three children, Leigh, Clif and Elinor, born of her first marriage to Clifton Lee Hale, Sr. She loved each child fiercely, and she never stopped worrying, guiding and mothering. She married Robert "Bob" Michael Wolfson in 1983 and together they embarked on the adventure of life, living in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Memphis, and Scottsdale. They travelled the world together, always having fun. She retired in 2012 and spent her last years in Vinings, Georgia. Bob and Mary Kathryn were rarely without the other. Mary Kathryn was active in the American Association of University Women, Daughters of the King, and she volunteered for various charitable organizations. Mary Kathryn was a thoughtful friend. She was generous and compassionate. She loved English mysteries and was a voracious reader, participating in two separate book clubs at the same time. Books were Mary Kathryn's gifts of choice, much to the good-natured consternation of her grandchildren. She loved to learn and was determined to share her curiosity with others. Mary Kathryn loved to have a list, a plan and a well-organized itinerary. Moss did not grow under her feet. Mary Kathryn knew where she wanted to go and how to get there. She loved to gather family and friends and entertain. Mary Kathryn was full of warmth and was compelled to spread that warmth around. It is impossible to adequately describe a life so well lived and someone so loved in such few words. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wolfson, her sister, Blyth Keith, her children, Leigh Hale, Clif Hale, and Elinor Hitt, her son-in-law, Jeff Hitt, her grandchildren, Jacob Hale, Mason Hale, Wilson Hitt and Ella Hitt, and her great-grandchild, Tobias Hale. Mary Kathryn also has a plethora of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends who deeply mourn her passing. Our loss is immense, and only overshadowed by heaven's gain. Mary Kathryn is with her mom and dad, and all those loved ones who have gone before her. Mary Kathryn chose to be cremated. We will have a memorial service at her beloved St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church when it is safe to gather. Her ashes will be scattered on the Indian River in Merritt Island, Florida- she wanted to go home. Our family is grateful for condolences, stories and anecdotes about Mary Kathryn, but declines flowers and donations. Just spread your love in the way Mary Kathryn spread her love.



