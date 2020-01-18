|
WOODLAN, Mary Susan Mary Susan Woodlan (nee Thompson), 69, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 after a short but unwavering battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Chris; her brother, Joseph; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who have become extended family. Mary was born July 17, 1950 to Ira and Dorothy Thompson in Kansas City, MO, and had a successful career as a dental hygienist. Upon moving to the Atlanta area in 1996, she found her true passion with Historic Oakland Foundation helping to preserve the history of Oakland Cemetery for future generations; she retired as Director of Special Events and Volunteers in 2017 but continued to volunteer until late 2019. She completed a lifelong dream by earning a Bachelor's Degree in History (Cumma Sum Laude) from Georgia State University in May, 2019. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave, Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 PM. Dress is "Oakland casual"; bright, happy colors are welcome. Light refreshments will be served after the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of donations to or Historic Oakland Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020