ZOGHBY, Mary Delores Mary Dolores Zoghby, born to Herbert Michael Zoghby I and Laurice Haik Zoghby on November 8, 1936 in Mobile, Alabama, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Rev. Anthony V. Zoghby, Guy A. Zoghby, Herbert M. Zoghby II, and her nephew James M. Zoghby, she is survived by her husband of 31 years William (Bill) Haffner, stepson Erik Haffner (Michelle), stepdaughter Eva Lee (Chul), five grandchildren, and siblings Louise Zoghby Buckley, Rev. James F. Zoghby, John H. Zoghby (Joy), sister-in-law Judy-ann Zoghby, eight nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-greatnephew. Mary's love and appreciation of literature and drama was infectious. Through her published poetry and literary criticisms, her teaching, and her facilitating of book clubs (some of which lasted more than three decades), her enthusiasm was inspiring. An esteemed colleague and beloved tenured English Professor at Kennesaw State University, she served as Chair of Developmental Studies and as Moderator of the International Students Organization. Upon retirement, the honorific of Professor Emerita was conferred upon her by the University System. Mary's hospitality was legendary. An abundance of food graced every dinner party she hosted, and she nourished friendships that endured for decades. She was a friend to many, and she will be missed dearly. Over the years, Mary and Bill's love for their Salukis is reflected everywhere in their home-in china closets filled with trophies, life-sized portraits of their champions, and cherished memories stored in albums. Together, they traveled to races and dog shows, delighting in the speed, agility, and grace with which their beloved Salukis ran and frolicked-often at one of their favorite places, Gulf Shores. Through lasting friendships with Jewish friends whom she met while serving as facilitator of her first book clubs, Mary developed a deep appreciation of the Jewish Faith, especially in the way it continued the tradition of the prophets in working to correct injustice and seeking to aid the poor and marginalized. She was happy to be part of the faith community of Temple Sinai, being involved and participating in its outreach and its many good works. The family wishes to thank especially Mary's devoted friend and neighbor Lynne Eisenstein who was always there, rendering extraordinary help and keeping the family informed when the coronavirus pandemic prevented further visits. The family is grateful as well to Mary's caregiver Everness Mubuso for her tireless devotion and gentle attention to Mary's every need. Due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of Mary's life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to Weinstein Hospice (3150 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327), Temple Sinai (5645 Dupree Dr. Sandy Springs, GA 30327), or Corpus Christi Catholic Church (6300 McKenna Dr. Mobile, AL 36608).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020