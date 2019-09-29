|
|
SOEKANDAR, Maryati Maryati Soekandar, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia. She was born April 1, 1935 in Jakarta, Indonesia to Oscar Soekandar and Lentje Tjiong. She is survived by her husband, Djoenaidi (June) Aslim; three children, Rika Aslim Hioe, Andy Aslim, Riandy Aslim; and three grandchildren, Priscilla Hioe Burleson, Kristina Aslim, and Tyler Hioe. Maryati grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia where she was the second eldest of 16 siblings. She met Djoenaidi in 1950 and they were married on May 27, 1956. On September 21, 1987, Maryati and June immigrated to the United States to join their children who were attending college in Georgia. Upon learning of the birth of their first grandchild, they became permanent residents and later United States citizens. Maryati was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented cook and while living in Jakarta, she owned a successful restaurant called, Pempek Alamo. She was also known for her skillful work as a seamstress making wedding dresses. Maryati enjoyed spending most of her time with her family and traveling. She is deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew her. A private service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Sunday, September 29, followed by a small reception for close friends and family. Flowers and condolences may be offered to 3528 Butler Springs Trace, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019