VOEGTLIN, MaryJean
Let us celebrate the life of MaryJean Childress Voegtlin, beloved daughter of Ted and Colleen Childress, elder sister of Sherri Anne , and beloved mother of two children, Stewart and MaryBeth Withers (Voegtlin).
MaryJean's many interests found ways into her work, first as a real estate agent, then as an interior decorator, and finally as a careful and curious genealogist (who traced back her family to the 1700s, and whose work was published in a book about Clayton County). She also worked as a bridal consultant at Rich's; modeled for J.P. Allen, Reginstein's, and Rich's.
MaryJean became a Christian at an early age. She was well-versed in Scripture, taught Sunday School, and loved to quiz her children about the Bible every night over dinner.
She loved to sunbathe and to swim; as a child she competed in swim and diving meets and was a member of Lakeside Country Club's water ballet team.
She was a powerful singer; when cooking a rare dinner dish she'd rattle the windows with renditions of Linda Rondstadt or Crystal Gayle. She sang in her high school choir (Southwest High School), and in the band, J. Frank and the Bossman, which performed at the venue, Huntown, near the Georgia Fairgrounds.
MaryJean had style; she attended Bauder and Atlanta Art Institute, where she studied fashion design.
She loved her parents, and was delighted to locate their looks, mannerisms, and predispositions relevant and active in her life, and the lives of her children.
MaryJean loved all sports, but she had a special place in her heart for Georgia Tech football and basketball, and was a rabid fan of both, and a staunch supporter of the university.
Above all, MaryJean loved to connect with people, to touch people, to talk about good times and to tell and retell stories long ago committed to memory.
She was a natural beauty with gorgeous, shining brunette hair, warm brown eyes, and a flawless complexion. She possessed the sweetest, kindest heart and will be forever missed by all who love her.
Funeral services for MaryJean will be held on Monday December 7th at 11:00 am in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to her services. To share a memory and to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.asturner.com
.