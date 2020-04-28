|
|
VAN KEUREN, Marylee Marylee Van Keuren passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her family after a multi-year journey with cancer. Her bravery, determination, resilience, wit and unending love will be remembered, not the cancer. She was born on September 8, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert and Dorothy Hallman. In summer of 1972, while working at Stony Creek Metropark, she met a hunky lifeguard, Gary Van Keuren. Not wanting to be cliché and date a lifeguard working at the lake, his advances were not successful. Persistence paid off and they began dating in 1973, were married on September 3, 1976, sharing 43 years together full of laughter and love. Marylee knew nursing was her calling, becoming a registered nurse at 19 years old and practicing for nearly 46 years. She received both her BSN and MSN from Wayne State University. After relocating to Atlanta, Georgia in 1986, she worked in various capacities at Emory University Hospital Midtown for almost 35 years including teaching at the Crawford W. Long School of Nursing prior to its closure, an infection control nurse practitioner, and nurse educator. She found joy in teaching upcoming nurses, acting as a clinical nursing instructor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University for 18 years. She will be remembered for taking time to teach others, and being available to lend a helping hand to those who were in need. Marylee was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Hallman; her nephew, Jacob Kramer; and her goofy black labrador, Scout. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Van Keuren, her daughters, Erica and Gretchen Van Keuren; her son, Zeke Van Keuren; her sisters, Cindy Hackerd, Kathy Navetta, Robin Kobler, Maxine Gamalski, Phyllis Kramer; her brothers, Tim Hallman and Matt Hallman; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled during Summer 2020, details provided to family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2020